newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max AVOD Version Launching in June for $10/Month

By Michael Balderston
tvtechnology.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif.—HBO Max is expanding its offerings to consumers, announcing it will launch an ad-supported (AVOD) version of the streaming service in the first week of June. The AVOD version of HBO Max will cost $9.99/month, $5 cheaper than the ad-free version of HBO Max. Simply referred to as HBO...

www.tvtechnology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avod#Franchises#Streaming Movies#Movies In Theaters#Entertainment Brands#Paramount#Warnermedia#Avod Services#Customization#Offerings#Iconic Ip#Ad Experiences#Pause Ads#Personalization#User Experience#Burbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesvideoageinternational.net

HBO Max Orders Spanish-Language Original ‘García!’

HBO Max gave the greenlight to the new Max Original García!. Produced by Zeta Studios for WarnerMedia in Spain, Garcia! takes place in present-day Spain on the brink of political chaos. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, the series follows an investigative reporter who stumbles upon the existence of a cryogenically frozen super-agent. The cast includes Francisco Ortiz, Veki Velilla, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Francisco Reyes, and more.
TV Seriesfanboynation.com

Friends: The Reunion Premieres on HBO Max

Friends: The Reunion is set to premiere on HBO Max, Thursday, May 27, 2021 with TBS airing a “Friends: From the Beginning” Marathon prior. After the series finale 17 years ago, we are getting more Friends with Friends: The Reunion, set to premiere on HBO Max Thursday, May 27, 2021. I feel it is only fitting that the show that dominated Thursday nights on the Must See TV block is returning on the night that is rightfully theirs. Though many critique the show on how it’s aged, I am still a devoted fan and owner of the Lego Central Perk set. Which is to say, I’m very excited to watch the reunion special. The reunion stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer and features their return to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the WB Studio lot in Burbank.
TV Seriesabcnews4.com

'Friends: The Reunion' special coming to HBO Max this month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OH MY GOD. "Friends: The Reunion" special will finally premiere on HBO Max on May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday and released a teaser. Original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew...
BusinessGamasutra

AT&T to spin-off WarnerMedia with Discovery in deal worth $43 billion

AT&T has penned a deal with Discovery to spin-off Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) parent WarnerMedia and Discovery itself into a new standalone company. The terms of the agreement will see AT&T receive $43 billion and enable the creation of "one of the largest global streaming players" by leveraging WarnerMedia's "premium entertainment, sports and news assets."
TV Seriesc21media.net

HBO Max gives Garcia! the go-ahead

WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max has ordered an original Spanish-language drama based on a graphic novel, ahead of the streamer’s launch in Europe later this year. Garcia! is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, published by Astiberri Ediciones. Sara Antuña and Carlos de...
TV & VideosNME

HBO Max, CJ ENM to launch K-pop boyband competition TV series

Streaming platform HBO Max and South Korean media company CJ ENM are working on a new K-pop talent competition TV series. According to a report by Deadline, HBO Max is currently in the development stages of the as-yet-untitled talent series, in partnership with CJ ENM, the company behind the global reality show format I Can See Your Voice. They will be joined by Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Spanish-language divison of Endemol Shine North America that produces shows such as Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother US.
Dutchess County, NYTimes Union

New HBO Max series to film in Dutchess County

A new HBO Max comedy-drama series produced by Mindy Kaling from television’s “The Office” will begin shooting in Dutchess County later this spring, adding another production to the region's expanding multi-million-dollar film and television industry. Kaling, who also starred in TV’s “The Mindy Project,” is asking Hudson Valley residents to...
BusinessPosted by
CinemaBlend

AT&T And Discovery Are Merging HBO Max, Warner Bros, CNN, HGTV, Food Network And More

In a stunning deal that will cause many ripple effects throughout the industry, AT&T announced that it will spin off WarnerMedia into a new company that will join forces with Discovery Communications. The proposed new venture would combine HBO Max, Warner Bros, CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and more with Discovery Plus, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, OWN, among others. The new company, if approved by regulators, will be run by current Discovery CEO David Zaslav, though 71 percent of the venture will be owned by AT&T stockholders.
TV SeriesNew University Newspaper

HBO Max Releases Crime Drama ‘Mare of Easttown’

While the premise of a detective trying to solve a murder during personal crises may seem cliché, the HBO Max miniseries “Mare of Easttown,” released on April 18, manages to captivate its audience with new twists and refreshing performances. Director Craig Zobel’s direction in “Mare of Easttown” is different from...
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Thursday: ‘Hacks’ premieres on HBO Max

From Cradle to Stage (Paramount Plus) Pharrell Williams and his mother, Carolyn Williams, are featured. Younger (Paramount Plus) Caitlin needs help with a Vassar event, and Kelsey is unhappy with her time in the spotlight and tries to find a way out of it. Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 8) Lela Loren...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Friends' Reunion: HBO Max Releases First Teaser

The Friends cast is all back together for the HBO Max reunion, and now we have our first glimpse of the much-anticipated special. The special premieres Thursday, May 27 and brings together stars of the iconic sitcom — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — on the original Friends soundstage for the first time in years.
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

New WarnerMedia Merger Could Restore The SnyderVerse

We’ve long since entered straw-clutching territory when it comes the future of the SnyderVerse, with all sorts of hypothetical scenarios being laid out that would require a very specific set of circumstances to unfold in a particular order and then maybe, just maybe, Zack Snyder would be invited back into the fold to deliver those Justice League sequels he’s already got figured out in his head.
TV Seriessupermanhomepage.com

Superman on TV – May 17-23

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (All times are ET) A new episode of “Superman & Lois” S01E06 titled “Broken Trust” will air on The CW in the USA on Tuesday, May 18 at 9.00pm. Two episodes of the 1950s “Adventures of Superman” TV series air back-to-back on the Heroes and Icons channel in the U.S. on Saturdays and Sundays from 6.00am. This week’s episodes are:
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

HBO Max Delays ‘The Prince’ Release

The release of HBO Max’s The Prince, expected to debut in late spring, has been postponed due to Prince Philip’s death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Prince died on April 9 at the age of 99. The animated satirical comedy, with Prince William and Duchess Kate’s son George as...