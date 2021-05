I don’t remember how we met — it was in the late ’90s, somewhere as I was raising money for the Eccles Center. I met a couple, around my age, who just landed here from New York City — but he had the longest of ties to the state. He was a Kearns — the grandson of the icon who was governor and publisher of The Salt Lake Tribune and owned the Park City Silver King Coalition Mines (along with David Keith). His grandmother was Jenny Judge of the Park City Judge Daly Mine family, who ran a boarding house for miners, before she met her Irish prince and became the state’s First Lady and built that spectacular mansion which has served ever since as the governor’s residence in Salt Lake City.