newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Different levels of conservation protection favor distinct communities

By Public Library of Science
Phys.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleHabitats under different levels of protection host marked / contrasted different communities of plants, birds and fish, despite having similar numbers of species, according to a study publishing 19th May, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology. The research, led by Nicolas Loiseau at the CNRS and University of Montpellier, highlights the importance of diverse conservation strategies to maximize regional biodiversity and maintain ecosystem services.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservation Biology#Coral Reef Fish#Protected Areas#Birds#Conservation Groups#Species Conservation#Environmental Groups#Environmental Protection#Plos Biology#Cnrs#University Of Montpellier#French#North American#Thuiller W#Stuart Smith Rd#Plos Biol 19#Iucn#Conservation Protections#Protection Levels#Distinct Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNewswise

Deborah Frincke: The science of protecting communities

Newswise — From an early age, Deborah Frincke has been a keen observer. Her own backyard, teeming with life, was endlessly fascinating and fragile, sparking a desire to learn how the world works, and later, how to protect it. As an avid reader, her fondness for J.R.R. Tolkien, adventure stories...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Save our oceans to protect our health - scientists call for global action plan

Scientists have proposed the first steps towards a united global plan to save our oceans, for the sake of human health. An interdisciplinary European collaboration called the Seas Oceans and Public Health In Europe (SOPHIE) Project, led by the University of Exeter and funded by Horizons 2020, has outlined the initial steps that a wide range of organisations could take to work together to protect the largest connected ecosystem on Earth. In a commentary paper published in the American Journal of Public Health the researchers call for the current UN Ocean Decade to act as a meaningful catalyst for global change, reminding us that ocean health is intricately linked to human health.
Illinois Governmenttheintelligencer.com

Middletown Conservation Corner: Healthy yards form healthy communities

MIDDLETOWN — This is the time of year of beautiful warm weather, sunshine, opportunities to spend time outdoors … and little yellow signs. These little yellow signs announce the latest pesticide spraying, with a circle around images of adults, kids and pets, and a diagonal line through it indicating off-limits. They are cropping up on people’s lawns all around town, along with the beautiful blooming daffodils and crocuses. So what’s the big deal?
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Investing in handwashing facilities to protect communities and kickstart economies

40% of the world’s population do not have access to handwashing facilities. Hand hygiene should be universally available to protect us from current and future pandemics. UNICEF and the World Economic Forum have launched the Hand Hygiene Market Accelerator, to support investment in hand hygiene products. The COVID-19 pandemic is...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reason.com

Will Biden's '30 by 30′ Conservation Plan Protect Both Property Rights and Wild Landscapes?

Yesterday the Biden administration released a report, "Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful," that outlines the ambitious goal of "conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030." The administration's "30 by 30" proposal is consonant with ongoing negotiations under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), a multilateral treaty which the U.S. has signed but not ratified. The treaty aims to preserve sites of particular importance for biodiversity through the implementation of protected areas and other effective area-based conservation measures. These measures would help cover at least 30 percent of land and sea areas, with at least 10 percent under strict protection.
Wildlifeune.edu

Multi-student study assesses health of mussels in Casco Bay

A team of University of New England researchers — including alumni, undergraduate students, and faculty — have contributed to a new research paper published in the Journal of Shellfish Research assessing the health of the species Mytilus edulis, or the blue mussel, in response to physiological or environmental stressors. The...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Errors in large-scale, convective tropical precipitation simulations impact climate feedback

Heavy precipitation can cause large economic, ecological, and human life losses. Therefore, it's critical to accurately model and predict heavy precipitation events. However, current global climate models (GCMs) struggle to correctly model tropical precipitation, particularly heavy rainfall. Atmospheric scientists are working to identify and minimize model biases that arise when attempting to model large-scale and convective precipitation.
ScienceNew Scientist

Corals swap in heat-resistant algae to better cope with global warming

Some corals can swap out the algae that live inside their tissues for different strains that are more heat tolerant – and these coral species have a better chance of surviving global climate change in the coming decades. When sea temperatures are too high, corals expel the microscopic algae living...
Merced, CAucmerced.edu

Science Must Dig Deeper to Understand Climate Change’s Full Impact, Study Shows

Scientists often study the relationship of global warming and topsoil because soil is an important mediator of climate change. A newly released study indicates it’s critical to consider subsoil in climate-change research, too. A new paper in the prestigious journal Nature Communications by Professor Stephen Hart, his former graduate student...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Scientists Call for Global Action Plan: Save Our Oceans to Protect Human Health

Scientists have proposed the first steps towards a united global plan to save our oceans, for the sake of human health. An interdisciplinary European collaboration called the Seas Oceans and Public Health In Europe (SOPHIE) Project, led by the University of Exeter and funded by Horizons 2020, has outlined the initial steps that a wide range of organizations could take to work together to protect the largest connected ecosystem on Earth. In a commentary paper published in the American Journal of Public Health the researchers call for the current UN Ocean Decade to act as a meaningful catalyst for global change, reminding us that ocean health is intricately linked to human health.
WorldPhys.org

Study reveals dynamics of surface water bodies with 30-meter spatial resolution

Surface water resources and terrestrial water storage are important for human survival in Central Asia (CA) and the balance of regional ecosystems. Although several remote sensing products have been used to map surface water, the spatial resolution (hundreds of meters) of some of them is not sufficient to identify small surface water bodies, with monitoring data only being available for a few years or less.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists discover a creature on the ocean floor thought to be extinct

Researchers have discovered a symbiotic relationship between two marine life forms that are thriving on the bottom of the ocean. What’s so surprising about these lifeforms, called “Living Fossils,” is that they were thought to have gone extinct 273 million years ago. Scientists have discovered non-skeletal corals growing from the stalks of marine animals known as crinoids, or sea lilies.
Environmentarcticwwf.org

ArcNet: A new tool to conserve and protect the Arctic Ocean

Ottawa, Canada – WWF released a new tool today to help the Arctic’s marine life stay healthy and resilient despite a rapidly changing climate. ArcNet, an Arctic Ocean network of priority areas for conservation, is a unique way for governments, scientists, communities and industry to work together to protect the region’s vulnerable coastal and marine areas.
EnvironmentWilderness Society

How the U.S. will protect "America the Beautiful" to benefit all communities

To address the climate and extinction crises and increase access to nature, it will take more than just protecting the nation’s “purple mountain majesties.” That’s where the "America the Beautiful" campaign comes in. Experts say conserving an interconnected network of lands and waters will give us the best chance at...
Wildlifefarms.com

Earthworms Could Help Reduce Antibiotic Resistance Genes in Soil

Earthworms improve the soil by aerating it, breaking down organic matter and mineralizing nutrients. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology have dug up another possible role: reducing the number and relative abundance of antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs) in soils from diverse ecosystems. These results imply that earthworms could be a natural, sustainable solution to addressing the global issue of antibiotic resistance, the researchers say.