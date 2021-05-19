Different levels of conservation protection favor distinct communities
Habitats under different levels of protection host marked / contrasted different communities of plants, birds and fish, despite having similar numbers of species, according to a study publishing 19th May, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology. The research, led by Nicolas Loiseau at the CNRS and University of Montpellier, highlights the importance of diverse conservation strategies to maximize regional biodiversity and maintain ecosystem services.phys.org