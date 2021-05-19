newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Sex-specific social learning prepares young orangutans for adulthood

By Public Library of Science
Phys.org
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleImmature female and male orangutans direct their social attention to different types of individuals, potentially to acquire the sex-specific ecological knowledge they will need in later life, according to a study publishing 19th May, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology by Caroline Schuppli of the Max-Planck Institute of Animal Behavior.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Behavior#Plos Biology#Social Animals#Study Animals#Plos Biology#Ashbury Am#E3001173#Immature Orangutans#Immature Animals#Populations#Behavioral Differences#Females#Males#Social Interest#Dispersal Patterns#Sumatran#Authors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Moderate Nrf2 Activation by Genetic Disruption of Keap1 Has Sex-Specific Effects on Bone Mass in Mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-57185-1, published online 15 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine, National Cancer Center/Cancer Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, 100021, P.R. China′. The correct affiliation is listed below:
WildlifePhys.org

Orangutan finding highlights need to protect habitat

Wild orangutans are known for their ability to survive food shortages, but scientists have made a surprising finding that highlights the need to protect the habitat of these critically endangered primates, which face rapid habitat destruction and threats linked to climate change. Scientists found that the muscle mass of orangutans...
GoogleNature.com

Tracking developmental differences in real-world social attention across adolescence, young adulthood and older adulthood

Detecting and responding appropriately to social information in one’s environment is a vital part of everyday social interactions. Here, we report two preregistered experiments that examine how social attention develops across the lifespan, comparing adolescents (10–19 years old), young (20–40 years old) and older (60–80 years old) adults. In two real-world tasks, participants were immersed in different social interaction situations—a face-to-face conversation and navigating an environment—and their attention to social and non-social content was recorded using eye-tracking glasses. The results revealed that, compared with young adults, adolescents and older adults attended less to social information (that is, the face) during face-to-face conversation, and to people when navigating the real world. Thus, we provide evidence that real-world social attention undergoes age-related change, and these developmental differences might be a key mechanism that influences theory of mind among adolescents and older adults, with potential implications for predicting successful social interactions in daily life.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Sex-specific genetics of autism

After reviewing a database of gene mutations in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a team of Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) researchers decided to study a specific gene mutation that likely caused ASD in a girl. They demonstrated that the mutation was damaging to the gene, and that female, but not male, mice lacking a working copy of the gene also showed ASD-associated symptoms. Better understanding the interplay between genetics and sex in ASD could set the stage for developing sex-specific treatments for autism.
KidsPsych Centra

Specific Learning Disorder: When School Is Hard for Your Kid

Without proper treatment, specific learning disorder (SLD) might cause your child to fall behind in school. But with resources at the ready, you can help them overcome and succeed. What is specific learning disorder?. SLD, also known as specific learning disability, is the diagnosis a doctor may give to children...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Researchers study sex-specific gene mutation linked to autism

After reviewing a database of gene mutations in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a team of Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) researchers decided to study a specific gene mutation that likely caused ASD in a girl. They demonstrated that the mutation was damaging to the gene, and that...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Online CBT effective for social anxiety disorder in young people

Social anxiety disorder can cause considerable suffering in children and adolescents and, for many with the disorder, access to effective treatment is limited. Researchers at Center for Psychiatry Research at Karolinska Institutet and Region Stockholm in Sweden have now shown that internet-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy is an efficacious and cost-effective treatment option. The study is published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.
KidsFosters Daily Democrat

Could social bubbles and learning pods help our kids recover socially from the pandemic?

This story is being provided for free as part of a series on childcare during the COVID pandemic, powered by the Solutions Journalism Network and dedicated to delivering solution-oriented stories about problems our community is facing. Younger children have historically taken major developmental cues from their older peers. Perhaps something...
AnimalsScience Focus

Young great white sharks use ‘training grounds’ to learn to hunt

Juvenile great white sharks use certain areas of the sea as ‘training grounds’ where they can fine-tune their hunting skills and prepare for adulthood without facing competition from larger creatures, research suggests. The study, published in the journal Environmental Biology of Fishes, is based on more than 3,000 shark sightings...
Fitnessdocwirenews.com

Weight teasing experienced during adolescence and young adulthood: Cross-sectional and longitudinal associations with disordered eating behaviors in an ethnically/racially and socioeconomically diverse sample

Int J Eat Disord. 2021 May 10. doi: 10.1002/eat.23534. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study assessed cross-sectional and longitudinal relationships between weight teasing and disordered eating in an ethnically/racially and socioeconomically diverse sample of young people and examined these relationships across sociodemographic characteristics. METHOD: The EAT 2010-2018 study surveyed...
SocietyDesign Week

How social change organisation Sisterhood uses design to empower young women

Co-founders Rebecca Thomson and Rachita Saraogi discuss how their design-led workshops can build girls’ confidence and prompt industry change. “Design has the ability to help people overcome fears,” say Rebecca Thomson. Thomson, with her co-founder Rachita Saraogi, is the director of social change organisation Sisterhood. The two designers were inspired to start the organisation and its studio towards the end of their degrees at Central Saint Martins (CSM).
Beauty & FashionRegister Citizen

How This Dermatologist Empowers Young People Through Social Media

When Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil was 42, something clicked. He had a beautiful family and a booming medical practice, but he felt something was missing. He decided he wanted to lean on his humble roots to inspire today’s youth. The New York dermatologist and dermatopathologist decided to start creating content online and hasn’t missed a day in three years. Today, he’s reaching people all over the world through his social media channels, podcast, and book, Let’s Get it! Hustle and Grind Your Way to Personal Empowerment. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his career path and shared his tips for anyone who wants to crush their goals.
Mental Healthtechlearning.com

Building a Sustainable Social-Emotional Learning Plan

Social-emotional learning’s importance for students, teachers, and all school stakeholders is increasingly recognized. But how we define SEL, how best to implement it, and what role technology can play in providing SEL support is not always clear. During this recent Tech & Learning virtual roundtable, these topics were discussed. Dr....
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Bug Cell Count Reveals Flies Are Brainier Than First Thought

In research made possible when COVID-19 sidelined other research projects, scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine meticulously counted brain cells in fruit flies and three species of mosquitos, revealing a number that would surprise many people outside the science world. The insects' tiny brains, on average, have about 200,000 neurons and...
HomelessOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Empathy learned at a young age

I want to thank you for using Claire Powers’ and Hope Mains’ letters in your “Editor’s Notes” in the March 21 E-R. The title, “Out of the mouths of babes comes wisdom,” caught my attention. Then I realized Claire’s letter and drawing were included. As usual, I found your writing to be interesting and informative.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Mystery of extinct horned crocodile solved after 150 years

After almost 150 years of controversy, scientists have finally solved the classification mystery surrounding the extinct horned crocodile and determined exactly where this cryptic croc belongs on the tree of life. The extinct horned crocodiles (Voay robustus) were endemic to Madagascar as far back as 9,000 years ago and lived...