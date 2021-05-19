Trader Joe's Has Dropped Its Mask Policy, and Some Customers Aren't Too Thrilled

If you're fully vaccinated and heading to Trader Joe's, you can now leave your mask in your car if you feel comfortable doing so. In compliance with the CDC's latest guidelines, which state that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance in most indoor and outdoor settings, Trader Joe's has re-evaluated its mask policy, stating, "We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping." According to the USA Today, a Trader Joe's spokesperson detailed they will not be asking for proof of vaccination and that employees will still be required to wear masks at this time.