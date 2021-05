Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) is showing its battery-electric Class 8 Tre prototype to fleets, seeking launch customers who want more than one or two trucks to test. The Phoenix-based startup is sticking with its estimate of delivering 50 to 100 Class 8 battery-electric trucks in the fourth quarter. But CEO Mark Russell, speaking on a Q1 earnings call Friday, said supply constraints for a variety of parts could reduce that number. Microchips and touchscreens are particular concerns.