newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Erica Banks Looks Back at the Making of “Buss It” and Other Songs That Define Her Career

By Peter A. Berry
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. After her single “Buss It” went viral via the #BussItChallenge on TikTok earlier this year, Erica Banks is in the midst of a serious come up. The song became a Billboard Hot 100 chart mainstay, and Banks, already a 1501 Certified Entertainment artist, signed a deal with Warner Music. Before the deal, Banks was building a buzz by dropping four projects, including 2019’s Art of the Hustle, Pressure and Cocky on Purpose and 2020’s Erica Banks and Banks B4 Christmas. With raunchy anthems and contagious confidence, Banks is set to do more big things. XXL speaks with the 22-year-old artist about important songs in her career so far.

club937.com
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Damson Idris
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Ludacris
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music#New Music#Sound Of Music#Video Music#Billboard#Sound Art#Xxl Magazine#Tiktok#Certified Entertainment#Snowfall#Show Prove#Dugg#Song#Rappers#Music Today#Raunchy Anthems#A Ap Ferg#Interview#Famous#Contagious Confidence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Lakeyah Aims to Be the Biggest Artist in the World as Quality Control Music’s Next Up

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Milwaukee is known for its breweries, cheese curds and NBA basketball star Giannis “Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo, but hip-hop has struggled to escape its city limits to make it on the big stage. Lakeyah, a native of the Wisconsin city, wants to change that. “I aspire to be the biggest artist in the world,” she affirms. The 20-year-old rapper-singer has always had grand aspirations beyond her hometown. “I never saw myself doing anything else besides being an artist,” she conveys. That dogged determination catapulted Lakeyah to joining Quality Control Music in 2020—home of superstars like Lil Baby, Migos and City Girls. “‘Hold on. It’s something different about this girl,’” remembers Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of Quality Control Music, when he first stumbled upon her Instagram in October of 2019. “She just had so much passion.”
MusicBillboard

DJ Khaled’s ‘Every Chance I Get’ Debuts in Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs

You know the drill: It’s "another one" for DJ Khaled. This time, the hitmaking producer lands a 17th top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as “Every Chance I Get,” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk, debuts at No. 10 on the list dated May 15. The song comes from his latest studio album, Khaled Khaled, which starts at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
Texas Entertainmentthebeatdfw.com

Erica Banks To Appear On Wild N Out

Anytime Dallas put on for the city, you know we are here for it! DFW’S own Erica Banks took to Instagram to announce her upcoming appearance on a new episode of Wild N Out. We can’t wait to see Da Flow Queeb herself represent the DF-Dub. We know she killed it! Check out the announcement below.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

DJ Khaled can add another (No.) one to his list of musical accomplishments. The energetic record producer nabbed his third No. 1 album on Sunday (May 9), according to Billboard's recently released Billboard 200 chart top 10. Billboard reports the We The Best boss' 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, recorded 93,000 equivalent album sales during its first week out. That tally includes 3,000 traditional album sales.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

J. Cole Drops New Album The Off-Season – Listen

After over 1,000 days without releasing a solo project, J. Cole returns with his new album, The Off-Season, on Friday (May 14). His first solo offering since April 2018's KOD, the Dreamville Records head honcho comes through with 12 songs including the already released "Interlude." On the production side, Cole taps Timbaland, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Jake One and more. The LP has uncredited features from Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Morray.
MusicPosted by
Club 93.7

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
MusicEast Texas News

Willie Nelson: A look back in 10 songs

Texas original and national treasure Willie Nelson just turned 88 years young and hasn’t showed many signs of slowing down. Musical movement s come and go, but one thing most folks (well, folks with any degree of good sense) can agree on is the greatness of Mr. Nelson. Actually, scrap that “Mr. Nelson” business – Willie is “Willie.” If Madonna is cool enough to be a mononym, then so is our native son, for he is infinite number of degrees cooler than Madonna, Cher, Beyonce (and any more recent singer or showbiz personality choosing to use just one name.)
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

New Video: DJ Khaled – ‘EVERY CHANCE I GET’ (Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk)

A lot of people were surprised at Khaled’s quick album release this go around. Usually he likes to promote albums for months before they’re out but this time around, he threw out the release date for KHALED KHALED just a few days beforehand. However, that doesn’t mean that his insane promotional skills haven’t gone to use.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Reflects On Fighting Diddy On "Let Go My Hand"

Last night, J. Cole delivered his sixth studio album The Off-Season, a project that may very well have played a role in crashing Spotify and TIDAL upon its release. Featuring production from Timbaland, DJ Dahi, Boi-1da, Jake One, T-Minus, and more -- not to mention guest appearances from Morray, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage -- many have already been quick to praise the project based on the early listening experience.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

The Game Drops His "Top 10 Rappers Alive" List & Fans Were Surprised

It's about that time again for another Top 10 Rappers list, this time courtesy of The Game. Every time an artist comes forward with the "Top" lists, Rap fans storm social media to once again debate the greatest Hip Hop artists of all time. Recently, Trippe Redd revealed his Top 5, a list that includes the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and Drake. He added that Uzi and Carti are "GOATs from our era."
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Durk Drops Video for “Should’ve Ducked” f/ Pooh Shiesty

Just a few months after the track showed up on the deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s The Voice album, Pooh Shiesty and Durkio have shared the new music video for their hit collaboration, “Should’ve Ducked.”. The menacing visual arrives just a month after the two rappers performed their Shiesty Season...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Cardi B Wrote ‘Big Paper’ for DJ Khaled in 48 Hours

At the start of the week, DJ Khaled revealed the track list to his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled which arrived on Friday, April 30th. The album includes appearances from Hip Hop heavyweights such as Jay-z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk among others.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Post-Pandemic Comfort of DJ Khaled’s ‘Khaled Khaled’

A viral moment forever stamped into my mind is DJ Khaled’s 2015 Jet Ski incident. Using his then-ascendant Snapchat account, Khaled documented a quick jaunt from his Miami beachfront mansion to his buddy Rick Ross’s nearby beachfront mansion. As millions of people watched in real-time, Khaled found himself in the dark unable to navigate home. He grew increasingly panicked, all while keeping his phone’s camera pointed at his face. “The key is to make it,” he chanted, turning to his signature catchphrase in a time of crisis. This was before it was normal for wealthy celebrities to live broadcast every moment of their expensive lives to the rest of us ad nauseum. It sticks with me now because Khaled, the pop-cultural soothsayer that he is, managed to tap into a nascent zeitgeist. Instagram wouldn’t launch its Snapchat clone Stories until August of the following year.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Young Thug Names His Top 5 Rappers

Young Thug and his YSL family are the latest guests on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo where he clarified his past comments about JAY-Z. “Basically that’s all I was saying, I just used his name because he the biggest n***a in the world to me,” Thug said about his controversial comments around the 13 minute mark. “I just used his name, to let the world know, like… Yo, I got just as many hits as the biggest n***a in the world. I’m doing two hours on stage, for real. I don’t remember my last hour show and I don’t do too much talking.”