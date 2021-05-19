newsbreak-logo
S&P ups BNSF’s credit rating

By Joanna Marsh
freightwaves.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment ratings firm S&P has upped its credit rating for BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B) amid rising carload volumes and revenues. BNSF “has continued to improve its profitability despite lower demand, while also financing dividends with cash flow rather than incremental debt,” S&P said. “Although we believe the company could pursue debt-financed dividends going forward, we expect its credit metrics will continue to improve over the next two years. Therefore, we raised our issuer credit rating to AA- from A+.”

