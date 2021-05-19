newsbreak-logo
Idaho Government

Pocatello residents asked not to trap cats, Community Cat Program temporarily suspended

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 2 hours ago

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services is asking citizens not to trap feral cats and bring them to the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Animal Services’ trap-neuter-return program – known as the Community Cat Program – is temporarily suspended. Currently, Animal Services is unable to secure a veterinarian to perform the spay and neuter surgeries due to the increased demand for veterinary services across the region. Staff asks citizens to hold off trapping cats at this time.

Idaho Governmentkidnewsradio.com

SIPH to hold free, family-based program Families Talking Together

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced free two-hour session classes, Families Talking Together (FTT), will be offered in person or virtually to parents in southeast Idaho. Families Talking Together is a family-based program designed to support effective parent-adolescent communication in order to delay the onset of sexual...
Idaho Governmentboisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho Lifestyleidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho Healthkidnewsradio.com

ISU COVID-19 testing site and vaccination clinic move locations

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Idaho State University COVID-19 Testing Site will move locations on Monday. The site will move from the Holt Arena to Express Labs located at 444 Hospital Way Bldg. 100, Suite...
Idaho GovernmentIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho Lifestylekmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of wearing a helmet

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says recovered cases are calculated as any person who has not died 30 days after their symptoms started. On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Missing Tiger Found in Texas. Updated: May. 15, 2021...
Idaho HealthPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Idaho Costco Goes Mask Free

Costco wants the unmasked to come back. After last week’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control, allowing the vaccinated to skip the wearing of masks, Costco dropped its mask policy. One in place since the early days of the pandemic. Costco suggests you keep wearing a mask if you...
Idaho GovernmentPost Register

IDHW, Empower Idaho support group series highlights pandemic resilience strategies

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), in conjunction with Empower Idaho, announced a series of virtual interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19. “This is a chance for Idahoans to connect and maybe even make new friends while exchanging ideas and learning from each other after a year of COVID. We can learn from reflecting upon the experiences of the past year and hopefully gain strength from each other in this series," said Alacia Handy, who works for the Division of Behavioral Health said.
Idaho LifestyleKPVI Newschannel 6

A Local Motel Turned Apartments Celebrates its Past

A local motel turned into apartments celebrates its past. Local mural artist Nick Hottmann just completed a mural on the side of the Crimson Court Apartments on Main Street in Pocatello. The building used to be the old ‘Travel Lodge’ motel back in the day. The mural is based off...
NY Daily News

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park

An Idaho man died last week while hiking in Denali National Park in Alaska when a block of glacier ice dislodged and fell on him, according to park officials. The man, identified only as a 32-year-old from Rigby, was climbing with his partner, a 31-year-old Utah man, off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier Thursday morning when the ice fell, the National Park Service said.
Idaho LifestylePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Idaho LifestyleTwin Falls Times-News

Idaho’s black bears are out of their winter dens looking for food

KETCHUM — After spending the winter months hibernating, black bears are now emerging from their dens. Once they leave their dens they are now hungry bears and will immediately start looking for food, mostly spring grasses, but pretty much anything that can provide easy calories. During hibernation, black bears survive by burning fat reserves, a boar (male) black bear usually loses 15% to 30% of their body weight, while a sow with cubs can lose up to 40% of her body weight.
Idaho LifestyleIdaho State Journal

Pocatello Police Department honors Meador family for dog donation

The Pocatello Police Department organized a recognition ceremony recently to honor the Phil Meador family for its $8,500 contribution that helped the department purchase a new police dog. Bart, a 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd, had been known as a highly trained narcotics and apprehension dog. He was even rated the third...
Idaho Governmentboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho GovernmentPosted by
Idaho Only

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of […] The post There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry appeared first on Only In Your State.