Pocatello residents asked not to trap cats, Community Cat Program temporarily suspended
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services is asking citizens not to trap feral cats and bring them to the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Animal Services’ trap-neuter-return program – known as the Community Cat Program – is temporarily suspended. Currently, Animal Services is unable to secure a veterinarian to perform the spay and neuter surgeries due to the increased demand for veterinary services across the region. Staff asks citizens to hold off trapping cats at this time.www.kidnewsradio.com