It's been said, many times and in many ways, that music heals and lifts us up. Music can lift me from the grip of lethargy or depression; it's Adderall for my focus, an analgesic for my arthritis, and an endless fountain of youth. Take the other day—my feet were almost immobile with Mrs. Arthur-itis. I mean, them dogs were barkin' after hours of working. And I still had a ways to walk before returning home. So I tuned in Jon Batiste's latest "I Need You" on my phone and I literally started to dance down the sidewalk—I was my very own second line. Screw drugs, give me some rhythm and blues and I'll create my own Soul Train as I vacuum the house or rake the yard.