Benton Connection trail construction begins
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You’ll soon have a new path to take on your walks around Pocatello. Crews began work on the Benton Connection trail Wednesday. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway will run along the north side of the Benton Street Bridge and will connect South 1st Avenue to South 2nd Avenue. Benton Connection will be paved end-to-end, feature lighting, and serve as a connecting link in the Portneuf Greenway Trail system.www.kidnewsradio.com