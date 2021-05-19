Benton Connection trail construction begins

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You’ll soon have a new path to take on your walks around Pocatello. Crews began work on the Benton Connection trail Wednesday. The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway will run along the north side of the Benton Street Bridge and will connect South 1st Avenue to South 2nd Avenue. Benton Connection will be paved end-to-end, feature lighting, and serve as a connecting link in the Portneuf Greenway Trail system.

