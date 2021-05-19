Benton Connection trail construction begins

The North Bannock Fire District will hold an informational open house on Saturday regarding the upcoming fire district levy vote. The open house will be held at the North Bannock Fire Department, 444 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. The open house will provide an opportunity for constituents of the fire district to ask questions of the district commissioners and learn more about the upcoming proposed fire district levy. The open house will be divided into three separate time blocks, with each subdistrict assigned to a specific time block. Constituents from each subdistrict are able to meet with the commissioner responsible for that subdistrict during these times.