Greeley police are searching for suspects after a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. About 8:50 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the area of 25th Street and 37th Avenue, where multiple 911 callers reported a shooting. On arrival, officers learned the shooting was at 24th Street and 37th Avenue, leading to a slightly delayed response as officers had to move to the victims on foot, according to a news release from the Greeley Police Department.