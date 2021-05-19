newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Former Devon County Council boss says sex assault claim is 'nonsense'

BBC
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleA former leader of Devon County Council has denied sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents, describing one claim as "absolutely nonsense". Brian Greenslade, 72, is on trial at Exeter Crown Court for two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault during the 1990s and 2000s. He told...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devon County Council#Indecent Assault#Election#The Assault#Sexual Assault#County Court#Trial Court#Exeter Crown Court#Cullompton#Facebook And Instagram#Incident#Mr Greenslade#County Hall#Separate Incidents#Barnstaple#Re Election#Recall#Women#Stand#Political Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesBBC

Domestic abuse: Swansea man jailed for murdering partner

A man has been jailed for life for battering his partner to death in a "ferocious and merciless" attack. Jonathan Campbell, 37, subjected mum Helen Bannister to "years of terror" before beating her at their home in Swansea on 1 December last year. The 48-year-old mother-of-two died of brain injuries...
Violent CrimesBBC

Coventry man sentenced after admitting causing death of girl, 11

A motorist has been given a six-month suspended sentence after admitting causing the death of an 11-year-old girl by careless driving. Isabelle Boshell died in hospital four days after being hit on Tamworth Road, Coventry, on 22 October. Ola Onubogu, 54, of Wappenbury Road, Coventry, was also sentenced to 120...
Violent CrimesBBC

Babes in the Wood: Killer's ex-girlfriend guilty of perjury

The ex-girlfriend of convicted Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop faces jail after being found guilty of lying over evidence in his 1987 trial. Jennifer Johnson admitted she lied over a sweatshirt found near the scene. The 55-year-old said she had no choice after being threatened by her partner,...
LawBBC

Portsmouth choirmaster trial: Jurors told 'forget stereotypes'

Alleged victims of a former choirmaster accused of child abuse represent just a fraction of the children he had contact with, jurors have been told. Mark Burgess, 67, from Hilsea, Portsmouth, denies 52 counts relating to the alleged abuse of 13 children, between 1976 and 2009. At the time he...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Jury sworn in for Croydon tram crash inquest

A jury has been sworn in ahead of the three month-long inquest into the deaths of seven people killed in the Croydon tram crash. Coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe held a minute’s silence for the victims on the first day of the inquest at Croydon Town Hall on Monday. The first evidence...
EnvironmentBBC

Charges over alleged historical offences at Telford recycling plant

Two men are due in court charged with environmental offences related to a recycling plant. Mark and Jonathan Nicholson, from Armagh, Northern Ireland, are due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court. The charges relate to alleged environmental offences committed at Greenway Polymers, Telford, between October 2016 and September 2017. It...
Sex Crimesmiamivalleytoday.com

Former cop convicted of rape seeks new trial

TROY — A motion for a new trial was filed for Kevin Wright, the former West Milton police officer convicted April 30 by a Miami County jury of rape of a person under age 13. Wright, 34, of West Milton, was convicted on three felony charges by a jury that deliberated around eight hours in county Common Pleas Court.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother-of-six, 52, will be jailed for six months unless she pays back £12,000 of £90,000 paid into her account by mistake in charity shop blunder

A mother-of-six will be jailed for six months if she does not pay back £12,000 of the £90,000 which was erroneously paid into her bank account at a charity shop. Comfort Konadu, 52, was accidentally handed the 'unexpected windfall' when she returned an item to a Mencap shop in Openshaw, Manchester, in October 2019.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 20, is left scarred for life after suffering horror facial injuries when drunk thug smashed pint glass into her face in unprovoked attack in pub

A man has been jailed for six years after he nearly killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in an attack which has left her with life long scars. James Booth , 29, smashed a pint glass into Lucy Nobile's face when she tried to stop him abusing a member of staff at the Hole in the Wall pub in Colchester, Essex.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse in court accused of murdering eight babies

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree at an NHS hospital has appeared in court.Lucy Letby, aged 31, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Monday morning.She has been charged the murder of five boys and three girls at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.The babies all died between June 2015 and June 2016.Ms Letby, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.The nurse, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings until a further case management hearing at the same court on 17 May.The defendant remains in custody.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother-of-three who lured a young man to a secluded car park with the promise of purchasing his Apple Airpods before he was fatally assaulted has avoided prison time despite playing a 'crucial role' in the attack

A mother-of-three who lured a 28-year-old man to the secluded western Sydney car park where he was fatally assaulted has avoided full-time imprisonment despite her 'crucial role' in the attack. Loubna Kawtharani, now 28, pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accessory before the fact of assault occasioning actual...
Violent Crimespraisebaltimore.com

Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To 23 Hour Solitary Confinement

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is now spending 23 hours a day in the box. As spotted on New York Magazine the disgraced police officer has been hit with some hard time ahead of his formal sentencing. He is currently being held at the Administrative Control Unit (ACU) at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights. This facility is holding him for about 96% of his day. The one hour of he is allowed outside of his cell is strictly designated for exercise.