Work From Hyatt Package Deals Expanded Into 2021: Instead of Working From Home — But…

"Engaged" is one of those terms that come from MBA school, and has no bearing whatsoever on how much an employee contributes to your company. The most "engaged" employees are the ones who play the politics game the most, and say everything the higher ups want to hear, regardless of if it's right or not. They're the "yes men/women". And of course they want to be there in person, because their whole existence is based around being seen by the right people, talking to as many people as possible, etc.