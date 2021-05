The "double-edged sword of a booming housing market" is affecting millions of Americans who want to buy homes, writes Rani Molla on Vox. "The sellers’ market is making those who already own homes even wealthier, while high prices push homeownership further out of reach for many Americans. In turn, the housing boom is creating a new population of home renters: people who in years past would have been able to afford a home but are now getting priced out."