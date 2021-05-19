newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland Government

Charles Co. Commissioners May 18 Meeting Briefs

By Charles County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWhzW_0a4dchla00

On Tuesday, May 18, the Board of County Commissioners participated in a Budget Work Session. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff continued discussions on the General Fund Operating Budgets and Fiscal 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Projects.

County Commissioners also discussed a variety of options , in order to provide the Charles County Board of Education additional funding and voted to add $1 million to the Board of Education’s budget.

Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services Director Jenifer Ellin provided a presentation on the outline of Congressionally Directed Earmarks for one-time funding opportunities. County Commissioners provided consensus for staff to proceed with submitting earmark requests.

County Commissioners adopted a balanced General Fund budget of $450,350,300, an increase of 3.9 percent over last year. The adopted budget protects County Government core services, exceeds maintenance of effort funding for Charles County Public Schools, and preserves necessary operations for the Sheriff’s Office.

The real property tax rate is $1.141 for County Government and $0.064 for Fire and Rescue per $100 of assessed value. Additional information about the adopted fiscal 2022 budget here .

Open Session Briefings

  • Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided County Commissioners with the recommendation for the county to follow Governor Hogan’s Executive Orders and Charles County will end the mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents in the county. In alignment with CDC guidance, face coverings will still be required on public transportation, and in schools, childcare, and health care settings. Face covering will also be required in the County Government buildings and businesses can choose to be more restrictive than the Governor’s order. The Governor’s announcement and new orders available here.
  • Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the Planning Commission’s report on the Zoning Text Amendment 19-154 Single Family Attached Residential and Multi-Family . County Commissioners voted to introduce the zoning text amendment and set a virtual public hearing for Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m.
  • Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the Zoning Map Amendment 20-01 Wintergreen, Rural Conservation to Commercial Village . County Commissioners voted to introduce the zoning map amendment and set a virtual public hearing for Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m.
  • Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the Newburg Septic Tier Map Designation. County Commissioners voted to initiate the amendment process to change the Tier Designation from Tier 2 to Tier 4 on approximately 900 acres north of and adjacent to Cliffton. A Tier 4 designation would limit that area to minor subdivisions and recognize agriculture and forestry as the preferred land use.
  • Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on Charles County’s support of business recovery post-pandemic. The Recovery Task Force recommended home occupation permits, pop-up or flex commercial space, encouraging affordable housing, encouraging walk and biking, accessory commercial units, expanding mixed-use zoning, and streamlining the permitting process, and making zoning more small business-friendly. County Commissioners approved the staff recommendations to include six of the seven Recovery Task Force recommendations during the normal planning process and directed staff to maintain the temporary signage and outdoor service area permit processes until the end of the calendar year, thereby giving the businesses time to prepare for the regular permit processes that will be re-instituted in 2022.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Proclamation

Next Commissioners Session : May 25, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

The post Charles Co. Commissioners May 18 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
County
Charles County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Charles County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Affordable Housing#Briefs#Land Use#Real Property#Transportation Department#Charles Co#The Board Of Education#The Sheriff S Office#Fire And Rescue#The Planning Commission#Cliffton#The Recovery Task Force#Planning Commission#Public Transportation#Earmark Requests#Mixed Use Zoning#Growth Management Staff#Governor Hogan#Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Maryland Governmentccboe.com

CCPS partnering with health department for youth vaccine clinics

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to host vaccine clinics at area high schools for children. Priority registration is for children ages 12 and older. Registration for the below clinics is available on the health department website at https://charlescountyhealth.org/. The clinics will...
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 10-14, 2021

The Southern Maryland Chronicle’s “Week in Review” brings you some of the most-read articles from the week, along with major news and articles you may have missed. The Chronicle publishes to its website at 5 am, 9 am, and 2 pm Monday-Friday. Breaking or major news is published almost immediately. We also published to Facebook […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 10-14, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland GovernmentBay Net

Chesapeake Conservancy Partners With Charles County To Provide Summer Interns

LA PLATA, Md. - Charles County Government is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Chesapeake Conservancy to hire two student interns from Morgan State University, Khadija Smith and Nicholas Wright, through its Patuxent Environmental and Aquatic Research Laboratory (PEARL) Summer Internship program. Chesapeake Conservancy’s Conservation Innovation Center will...
Maryland GovernmentBay Net

Board Recognizes Exemplary CCPS Staff At Its May Meeting

LA PLATA, Md. - The Board of Education at its May 11 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members for their commitment to the school system and student success. Each month, the Board honors staff members chosen by their school principals for recognition who demonstrate their dedication to teaching and learning. The recognition ceremony was held in a virtual format and featured pre-recorded introductions and recognitions from school principals.
Maryland GovernmentSo Md News.com

Charles commissioners looking into options to further fund schools

The Charles County commissioners continued looking for more ways to fund schools during a May 11 meeting. The current budget proposal adds $4 million to school systems compared to the current fiscal year instead of the $11 million that Charles public school officials requested. On Tuesday, county staff presented some...
Maryland GovernmentKPVI Newschannel 6

Charles' legislators talk legislative session

Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) touted a new law that will allow Charles County residents to run for the school board in their district instead of on an at-large basis. His comments came during a virtual legislative review on May 11 that included Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's), Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) and Del. Edith J. Patterson (D-Charles).
Maryland GovernmentSo Md News.com

Charles County receives grant to combat nuisance flooding

Charles County has been awarded a $800,000 grant to assist with climate-related nuisance flooding in the Westdale Drive area. A partnership with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will help relocate and restore the Westdale Drive stream, according to a release from Charles County government. The project seeks...
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

County Receives Grant for Westdale Drive Stream Relocation and Restoration Project

La Plata, MD- Charles County Government is excited to announce a partnership with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for the Westdale Drive Stream Relocation and Restoration Project.  A Community Development Block Grant of $800,000 has been awarded to assist with the climate-related nuisance flooding in the area.  This project seeks to relocate […] The post County Receives Grant for Westdale Drive Stream Relocation and Restoration Project appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Educators Schedule Rally to Demand Full Funding of Superintendent’s Budget

La Plata, Maryland-At 5:00 p.m. on May 11 the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) and supporters will participate in a socially distanced rally and press conference to demand that the county fully fund the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) budget. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the proposed budget May 18. Fully funding the […] The post Charles County Educators Schedule Rally to Demand Full Funding of Superintendent’s Budget appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Schools, health department partnering on vaccine survey

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is partnering with the Charles County Department of Health to survey parents about their interest in the COVID-19 vaccine recently approved for children 12 and older. CCPS is asking parents of children who meet the age criteria to complete an optional interest survey.   The survey will help the health department […] The post Charles Co. Schools, health department partnering on vaccine survey appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland GovernmentBay Net

50 Year Service Award For Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department Chaplain

BRYANS ROAD, Md. - On May 6, 2021, at the start of the monthly Bryans Road Volunteer Fire and EMS Department business meeting the CCVFA leadership presented an award for 50 years service to Chaplain Chris Ikel along with a "Certificate of Service" from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners. We thank Chaplain Ikel for his unselfish devotion to his department, community, and our county.
Maryland GovernmentBay Net

Charles County Teen Court Back In Session

LA PLATA, Md. - Teen Court will start holding sessions again starting on Thursday, May 20. If any youth volunteers are interested in participating, please contact the Teen Court office at 301-609-3916. All participants must pre-register to attend Teen Court and must wear a mask at all times when in attendance.
Maryland GovernmentSo Md News.com

Library links

Charles County Public Library is reopening the doors of its La Plata, Potomac, and P.D. Brown Memorial branches for a 1-hour computer and printer use appointment on a limited basis. In addition all library patrons’ fees will be waived and by July 1, all lost and damaged fees on minors’ accounts will be waived as well. After July 1, the library can continue to bill minors for lost/damaged items, but overdue fines will no longer be assessed. Any lost/damaged fees on adult accounts will not be waived. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Maryland Governmentccboe.com

Board seeking input on Superintendent search

The Board of Education of Charles County is continuing its search process for the next Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS). The Board is seeking additional public input about the search process and questions to ask during finalist interviews. Community members including parents, students, staff and Charles County residents can complete a one-question survey to provide the Board with ideas for finalist questions.
Maryland GovernmentSo Md News.com

Charles school board discusses reviewing SRO agreement

While a number of Charles County residents have expressed concern with school resource officers in school buildings, the board of education at a work session last week discussed in depth their agreement with the county’s sheriff’s office. Jason Stoddard, director of school safety and security, briefly went over what each...
Maryland GovernmentBay Net

CCSO Teen Court Program Is Offering Two Free "Alive At 25" Classes In June

WALDORF, Md. - The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Teen Court Program, along with support from the Charles County Board of Education, will be offering two chances to a take a free Alive at 25 class, a driver improvement program for Charles County students between the ages of 16 and 18 who are enrolled in high school. This College of Southern Maryland course will be taught virtually. The first virtual class will take place on Monday, June 7 from 5pm-9pm.The second virtual class will be offered on Monday, June 21 from 5pm-9pm. You can only attend the class once.