As Kansas Groundwater Dries Up, Experts Look To Farmers To Conserve

EBMUD declared a Stage 1 drought in late April, meaning customers in Contra Costa and Alameda counties are being asked to cut water use by 10%, for now. No one ever asks EBMUD just what they have done by way of adding storage and impoundment capacity over the past twenty or more years, while California has doubled it's population from 20 to 40 million people (with the majority of them living in Southern California). And the State perennially anxious to take what water resources we have here in Northern California, and figure out a way to export it to the south to Mexico City del Norte (aka Los Angeles). Girding up for water "shortages" is objective evidence of the lack of good planning.