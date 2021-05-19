Global Vaccine Drive In Jeopardy As India's COVID-19 Crisis Further Delays Delivery

Oxfam staff in India explain what life is like in the middle of the public health crisis and what Oxfam is doing to assist the most vulnerable people in the worst-hit areas. The people of India are struggling to endure a deadly spike in COVID-19 infections. The situation in New Delhi, one of the largest cities, is “grim,” says Alivelu Ramisetty, Oxfam America’s director of gender justice and inclusion, who shares what she has observed while working out of the capital city. “Amid unending ambulance sirens [and] scenes of people rushing to hospitals, patients are gasping to breathe waiting for their turn outside emergency units,” she says. “We have hundreds of thousands of people who can’t find a bed, oxygen, or ventilators in the overflowing hospitals. Others are dying at home in isolation, or on the roads in vehicles.”