newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland Crime & Safety

Police Investigating Shots Fired at Pomfret Home, Reward Offered

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 hour ago

Pomfret, MD- On May 12 at 10:47 p.m., an unknown suspect fired nearly 12 rounds from a gun into a house in the 7700 block of Pomfret Road in Pomfret. The house was occupied at the time; however, no one was injured.

Several of the rounds went through the front of the house and out the backside.

Detectives believe this was an intentional act and they are working on several leads.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 and a private donor is adding up to $4,000 for a total of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Gregory at 301-609-6507.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

The post Police Investigating Shots Fired at Pomfret Home, Reward Offered appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomfret, MD
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Detectives#County Police#Guns#Pomfret Home#Pomfret Md On#P3intel Mobile#Pomfret Road#Suspect#Det C Gregory#Anonymous#Calling#Tipsters#1 866 411 Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Shooting Reported in Waldorf, Officers Reportedly Injured

UPDATE VIA CCSO- We are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. The situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can. Waldorf, MD- A shooting has been reported on the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf, […] The post Shooting Reported in Waldorf, Officers Reportedly Injured appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Forty-One Year Old Male Shot in Lexington Park, Police Searching for Suspect

On May 16, 2021, at 12:35 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. A male victim, age 41 of Lexington Park, was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was flown to […] The post Forty-One Year Old Male Shot in Lexington Park, Police Searching for Suspect appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Woman Charged After Starting Fire in Piney Point

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, MD (May 17, 2021) – Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged Jesse M. Russell, 37, after determining she was responsible for intentionally setting curtains on fire in the living room of her Piney Point home yesterday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were driving by a home in […] The post St. Mary’s Woman Charged After Starting Fire in Piney Point appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland Crime & SafetyWVNews

Grantsville vehicle fire under investigation

GRANTSVILLE — A Grantsville vehicle fire is under the investigation of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. According to a press release, the fire occurred around 1:35 a.m. on May 15 at 1725 Chestnut Ridge Road. Destroyed in the fire were a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring RV and a 2019...
Maryland Crime & SafetySo Md News.com

La Plata man dies days after one-vehicle crash

A man who was involved in a one-vehicle crash early on Sunday, May 9, succumbed to his injuries four days later. A Charles County Sheriff's Office press release stated that Steven Travis Kerig, 50, of La Plata, died May 13. Officers responded to the scene of a crash at 2:30...
Maryland Crime & SafetyCumberland Times-News

RV, truck at Grantsville destroyed by fire

CUMBERLAND — An electrical fire early Saturday destroyed a recreational vehicle and a pickup truck in the 17000 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Grantsville, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. Fire investigators said a 2019 Forest River Vengeance Touring recreational vehicle and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500...
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

La Plata Man Dies From Injuries in Early May Crash on Port Tobacco Road

On May 9 at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Steven Travis Kerig, 50, of La Plata, was traveling on Port Tobacco Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the double-yellow lines, […] The post La Plata Man Dies From Injuries in Early May Crash on Port Tobacco Road appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland GovernmentWBOC

Two Injured in Caroline County Apartment Building Fire

GREENSBORO, Del.- Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at a Caroline County apartment complex. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Greensboro Heights Apartments on Dutchmans Lane in Greensboro. It took the...
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two People Arrested After Officers Respond to Call for Man with Gun in Waldorf, Charles County Sheriff's Office Say

On May 10 at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for the report of a subject “practice drawing” a firearm just outside of a store. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Dorvay Dante Bell, 41, of Waldorf, in the parking lot and immediately gave verbal commands. The officers were able to de-escalate the situation and the suspect complied. He was taken into custody without incident. Investigation revealed that the firearm concealed in his waistband was a BB gun replica of a 9mm handgun. Additionally, Bell and his female acquaintance, Cheryl Lynn Spiegel, 49, of Waldorf, were found to be trespassing at the business after being banned. Bell was arrested and charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and concealed air gun. Spiegel was charged with trespassing and released on the scene.
Maryland Crime & SafetyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dunkirk VFD Press Release Announcing the Untimely Death of Firefighter Raleigh Midkiff

The Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) regrets to announce the death of active member Firefighter Raleigh Midkiff III on 5/16/2021. Raleigh joined the Dunkirk VFD in January of 2021, transferring from the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as a long time member and Deputy Chief. Firefighter Midkiff also served as a career […] The post Dunkirk VFD Press Release Announcing the Untimely Death of Firefighter Raleigh Midkiff appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland GovernmentCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...