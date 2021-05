Monday's gasoline prices are the highest in six years at over $3.04 per gallon. The auto club AAA says analysts expected three-dollar gas leading up to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline brought a spike weeks ahead of the holiday. The average across Kansas was up seven cents a gallon from a week ago. In Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where supplies were strained due to the pipeline shutdown, prices jumped as much as 21 cents in matter of days. With the pipeline back in operation, Triple-A says prices in these states and the national average have stabilized since the end of last week.