Planning & Zoning to Hold Virtual Public Meeting on Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 19, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission, will hold a virtual public meeting to kick off the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning update process. All who live, work, shop or visit Dunkirk are encouraged to participate in the virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Whether interested in land use, transportation, recreation or shopping, citizens of all ages are encouraged to participate to help shape the future of the Dunkirk Town Center. This meeting will be the first of several opportunities to provide input on the future of Dunkirk Town Center, including surveys and workshops.

Those wishing to participate in the virtual meeting must register in advance through the registration link: www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterMeeting . Registration details can also be accessed through the Town Center Master Plan Update webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterUpdate . Registration closes at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, or when capacity is reached. It may take up to one business day to receive confirmation. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the meeting. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov .

The meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and Calvert County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd .

The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 6 and 1070 HD. For more information about the Dunkirk Master Plan visit www.CalvertCountyMD.gov/TownCenters , email TownCenterUpdate@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2356.

