Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard" Release Date Revealed
There have been some incredible Air Jordan 1 models to come out over the years and one of them is the infamous "Shattered Backboard." Named after the jersey Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard in Italy back in the 80s, this shoe has wowed sneakerheads thanks to its orange, white, and black aesthetics. As far as colorways go, the "Shattered Backboard" is among the upper-echelon of Jordan 1 offerings and now, it is going to be coming back to the Air Jordan 1 Low.