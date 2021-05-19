newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard" Release Date Revealed

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been some incredible Air Jordan 1 models to come out over the years and one of them is the infamous "Shattered Backboard." Named after the jersey Michael Jordan wore while shattering the backboard in Italy back in the 80s, this shoe has wowed sneakerheads thanks to its orange, white, and black aesthetics. As far as colorways go, the "Shattered Backboard" is among the upper-echelon of Jordan 1 offerings and now, it is going to be coming back to the Air Jordan 1 Low.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Air Jordan 1#Nike Swoosh#Release Date#The Air Jordan#Nike Image#Sneaker#Colorways#Collection#Italy#Men#Base#Models#Grade School#Shattered Backboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelkicksonfire.com

This Air Jordan 1 Mid Features a Unique Detail

The abundance of Air Jordan 1 Mids only indicates that the majority of the public appreciate the style, and it’s now introduced in an upcoming colorway that is punctuated with a unique feature. Sporting the popular “Black Toe” theme, the model’s leather construction is highlighted with a multicolored heat-reactive overlay across its heel, ankle flap, and tongue label. Finally, crisp white midsole and black rubber outsole solidifies the profile.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 3 WMNS Rust Pink Dropping in a Few Weeks

The Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Rust Pink” is another notable style to rock this summer as the silhouette is slated to drop at the end of this month. Sporting an official blend of Sail, Rust Pink, White, and Crimson, this women’s-exclusive rendition boasts pink nubuck uppers with contrasting sail leather accents on the tongue, collar, and eyelets. Finally, vibrant crimson accents are implemented throughout, followed by a white midsole and milky-translucent outsole rounds out the design.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 13 Red Flint Releasing Next Weekend

Essentially reflective of the iconic AJ 13 “Flint,” the much-anticipated Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” is finally set to drop next weekend, just in time for the warm months ahead. Compared to the aforementioned Air Jordan 13, the only notable difference with this edition is the color red adorning its signature 3M quilted mesh uppers, inner lining, and branded markings. Finally, grey suede underlays and a grey/white midsole tops off the clean design.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Georgetown Hoyas' Air Jordan 5 PE

Earlier in the year, Jordan Brand revealed Air Jordan 5 PEs for six collegiate squads: the Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators, Georgetown Hoyas, Marquette Golden Eagles, Oklahoma Sooners and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, we’ve been given a detailed look at the Georgetown Hoyas’ PE thanks to English Sole. As is...
Lifestyleartfire.com

Air Jordan 7 Flint

The Air Jordan 7 doesn¡¯t quite get the of its four preceding silhouettes, but there are certain colorways that make you stand up and take notice. OG¡¯s aside, there are not many colorways that catch your attention, but there are a few ¡ª one of which is set to make a return next year, the Air Jordan 7 ¡°Flint¡±.
Illinois Lifestylesneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 KO “Chicago” Releases Tomorrow

Although the Air Jordan 1 KO Chicago has been re-released several times, it hasn’t been seen since 2014. The canvas-clad classic is finally making its return tomorrow, in full Chicago glory. As with the first pair released in 1986, the design exhibits a color scheme that’s strikingly similar to that...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Release Date: Nike Dunk Low WMNS Photon Dust

Nike has provided official imagery and release information for the women’s Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust” which will be releasing exactly two weeks from today. This new low top colorway of the Nike Dunk Low gets hit with the classic two-tone look as the base of the shoe gets done in a White leather construction, specifically on the toe, side panels, and ankle. Photon Dust (grey) is then seen all on the overlays as well as on the Swooshes, inner liner, and the rubber outsole. White on the laces and rubber midsole wrap up this women’s Nike Dunk Low that will be releasing on May 19th for $100. Is this a cop or pass ladies?
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Corduroy’ Releasing in Kids Sizing

Jordan Brand once again gets created with their mid-top Air Jordan 1 and will debut another kid’s exclusive pair. This time around, they come constructed with corduroy uppers. Dropping in kid’s sizing, this Air Jordan 1 Mid comes highlighted with corduroy across the upper while Sail adorns the base. We...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

This Air Jordan 1 Low Is a Summer Essential

A slew of colorways are arriving on the Air Jordan 1 Low for spring/summer, and it’s now introduced in a bright yellow finish. Sporting a full leather construction, the base is draped in yellow, while University Gold is utilized for its overlays, Swooshes on the sides, and rubber outsole for a complementing touch. Additional yellow accents adorn the Wings logo on the heel, while a white midsole sandwiched in between the profile rounds out its design.
ApparelSole Collector

Luka Doncic's Air Jordan 35 Low PE Releases This Month

When Jordan Brand thwarted LeBron James’ plans and locked down Luka Doncic in 2019, it was clear that sneaker releases and activations for the exciting young star would follow. Though it seems like a mere formality that Doncic will eventually have a signature sneaker, he’s working his way up to that level as one of the players leading the current game model—the Air Jordan 35. Throughout this season, Doncic has played in released and exclusive colorways of the model’s high and low variations, including this special make-up being prepped for retail.
ApparelSneakerFiles

This Air Jordan 1 Low Features Corduroy and Suede

Jordan Brand looks to construct the classic Air Jordan 1 model with new materials for the warmer months. Next, we have the Air Jordan 1 Low that will feature corduroy and suede. This low-top Air Jordan 1 features corduroy on the panels done in a hue of White with lines...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a "Lucky Green" Makeover

Tons of momentum has been picked up by the Air Jordan 1 Low this season due to the various teasers going around of its collaboration with Travis Scott and fragment design, but while fans wait for those to officially launch, it’s adding a handful of GR pairs to its catalog. One is this Boston Celtics-friendly Air Jordan 1 Low “Lucky Green” makeup that has just been revealed by way of official imagery.
Appareltopwirenews.com

Fastsole.co.uk Reveals Release Dates for Premium Brands in Shoes with Hottest Versions

Fastsole.co.uk is pleased to reveal the release dates of the latest launches in branded shoes including the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350, Air Jordan 1, Nike Air Force 1, Nike Trainers, and many other versions. This site is a one-stop information source for all things sneakers. Nike Trainers, Adidas Trainers, Puma, Converse, ASICS, Saucony, New Balance, Reebok, and Vans are the leading sneaker brands featured here. This site is for all sneaker fans who wish to keep tabs on the latest releases, hottest information from the world of sneakers, brand endorsements, and many more. This site is also for customers who are confused about which brand is the best for them. They can make informed decisions while investing in a good pair of trainers or sneakers.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings": Official Release Info & Images

What We’re Saying: Nike is celebrating the class of 2020 and 2021 with the Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings." Created in conjunction with the Jordan Wings program, the commemorative sneaker is confirmed to be releasing in the midst of graduation season on May 14. The Air Jordan 5 Low "Wings"...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Release Update: Air Jordan 35 Smoke Grey

Following two postponements, the Air Jordan 35 “Smoke Grey” will officially drop next week, according to the Swoosh. Its release was originally scheduled for the early part of April. Overall, this understated theme of the basketball sneaker is somewhat reflective of the Air Jordan “Fear Pack” from 2013 that’s inspired by the brand’s “Be Legendary” campaign.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 12 “Utility Black”

The Air Jordan 12 may be widely-overshadowed by other models within Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line, but it consistently delivers styles perfect for old and new fans alike. For its latest ensemble, the 25-year-old design has abandoned the icy blue and “Varsity Red” it’s donned throughout the first four months of 2021 in favor of an understated “Utility Black/Bright Crimson/White” color palette.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Low in Yellow and Gold Coming Soon

With Summer nearing, Jordan Brand’s seasonal lineup will start to feature bright shades and appropriate colors to match the weather change. One of the upcoming drops will include this Air Jordan 1 Low that has bright shades. Looking closer, this low-top Air Jordan 1 features a leather build while Yellow...
Apparelnicekicks.com

These Air Jordan 1 Centre Court Crosses Over With A Familiar Look

If you weren’t looking carefully, one could assume this was another sneaker…. Jordan Brand’s latest foray into the casual space, the Air Jordan 1 Centre Court was initially debuted in The Last Dance documentary. Since then, the low-cut silhouette has released in various colorways with a white base and an elongated colorful stripe. Receiving an entirely new look, this upcoming construction is inspired by retro tennis sneakers.
MusicYour EDM

Illenium “Fallen Embers” Album Release Date Revealed

The fourth album from Illenium, Fallen Embers, is officially coming out on July 16. Illenium released his last album, ASCEND, in 2019, and spent most of 2020 and the beginning of this year in the studio finalizing the new album. So far, we’ve gotten five singles from the album — “Nightlight,” “Paper Thin,” “Hearts on Fire,” “First Time,” and “Sideways.”