Air Jordan 1 Low "Shattered Backboard" Release Date Revealed

Nike has provided official imagery and release information for the women’s Nike Dunk Low “Photon Dust” which will be releasing exactly two weeks from today. This new low top colorway of the Nike Dunk Low gets hit with the classic two-tone look as the base of the shoe gets done in a White leather construction, specifically on the toe, side panels, and ankle. Photon Dust (grey) is then seen all on the overlays as well as on the Swooshes, inner liner, and the rubber outsole. White on the laces and rubber midsole wrap up this women’s Nike Dunk Low that will be releasing on May 19th for $100. Is this a cop or pass ladies?