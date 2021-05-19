newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Check Out The 8 No-Hitters In Detroit Tigers History and The Pitchers That Threw Them

By Clay
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw the 8th no-hitter in franchise history this week. Turnbull became the sixth Tiger pitcher to throw a no-hitter when he did it against the Mariners Tuesday night. The Tigers have been having a god awful season so far, and this was a nice highlight for Detroit fans. Turnbull threw 117 pitches and allowed three men on base. He wrapped up the no-hitter with a strikeout, and lead the Tigers to a 5-0 win over Seattle.

club937.com
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Turnbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Mariners#Baseball History#Padres#Detroit Tigers History#No Hitters#Mlb History#Detroit Fans#Franchise History#Seattle#This Week#Lead#Time#Things#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Short outing in no-decision

Turnbull surrendered four runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out three across three innings during Thursday's loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision. While Turnbull managed to avoid any extensive damage, he did allow a run in each of his...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Spencer Turnbull, Tigers try to take series against Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers don't have a lot of time to savor a much-needed victory. The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5, 10-inning road win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. They'll meet again on Thursday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario blasted a three-run homer in the top...
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Thursday 5/6

Baseball is back, and fantasy managers in daily leagues no doubt already have holes to fill with streamers. Fortunately, RotoBaller has you covered with daily streaming picks. Each day, RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in fantasy baseball daily leagues. Additionally, these recommendations can be useful for fantasy managers setting DFS lineups.
MLBPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

The House Where Detroit Tiger Legend Ty Cobb Lived

Many people – Michiganders and out-of-staters alike – believe Ty Cobb ("The Georgia Peach") is arguably the best player baseball ever had. Cobb was born on Dec. 18, 1886 in Narrows, Georgia. His childhood was spent trying to please his father, who goaded Ty to always win – always succeed – and never fail. Losing was not in his vocabulary. This atmosphere may be what drove Cobb to become an outstanding ballplayer.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game vs. Minnesota Twins: TV, time, probable pitchers for Saturday

Detroit Tigers (9-24) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-19) When: 4:10 p.m. Saturday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather: 56 degrees, partly cloudy. Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Jose Urena (1-4, 3.53 ERA) vs. Twins...
MLBWXYZ

Former Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retires

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann has retired in his 13th season in the majors. The 34-year-old right-hander went 95-91 with a 4.07 ERA during a career that included two All-Star Game appearances with the Washington Nationals. He threw the first no-hitter in Nationals' history in 2014. Zimmermann...
MLBWXYZ

Tigers offense finally breaks out, but Red Sox rock Detroit's pitching

(AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the skidding Detroit Tigers 11-7. Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Kiké Hernández also went deep for Boston, which led 8-2 after three innings but needed to hold off the Tigers late in a slugfest that featured 24 hits and 13 pitchers. Detroit has lost six straight and 11 of 12.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Spencer Turnbull ends drought as Tigers sweep Royals for fourth straight win

DETROIT — There’s still miles to go, mind you. But sweeping the Kansas City Royals and winning four straight games is a solid step toward stability, if not full recovery. The Tigers took that step with a 4-3 win on Thursday, extending the reeling Royals’ losing streak to 11 in the process.
MLBsemoball.com

Tigers beat Royals 4-3, KC's skid reaches 11 games

DETROIT (AP) -- Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 win Thursday to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games. Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice of Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Picks up second win

Turnbull (2-2) allowed just one run across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out seven. Turnbull set a new season high in strikeouts and delivered his best all-around start of the year. After a solid 2020 campaign (3.97 ERA across 56.2 innings), the righty is once again posting steady if not spectacular numbers, as he now has a 3.91 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 25.1 innings. He's unlikely to pick up a ton of wins on a struggling Detroit squad, and his strikeout totals don't jump off the page, but Turnbull can be a useful fantasy asset. He lines up to make his next start Tuesday against the Mariners.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Not in Monday's lineup

Castro is not starting Monday against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Castro has settled into a near-everyday role at second base but has done very little at the plate, hitting just .205/.263/.299. Jonathan Schoop will start at the keystone Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Returns as designated hitter

Ramos (back) was activated from the injured list Monday and will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Ramos' lumbar strain wasn't considered a particularly serious one, so it's no surprise to see him back in action after the minimum 10 days. His .227/.265/.464 line prior to the injury isn't exactly designated hitter material, but the Tigers aren't exactly loaded with proven bats. He'd started at the position six times prior to Monday's contest, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he continued to start there frequently going forward.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Opening a three-match series this Monday, the Detroit Tigers are set to face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action at the T-Mobile Park. After bagging a 9-8 win against the Chicago Cubs last Saturday, Detroit is currently 14-25. Second baseman Harold Castro, bearing an RBI single among the 10th inning, cruised the team to victory with the winning run. Detroit trails behind the Chicago White Sox b 9 ½ games and stands fourth in the American League Central.