Check Out The 8 No-Hitters In Detroit Tigers History and The Pitchers That Threw Them
Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw the 8th no-hitter in franchise history this week. Turnbull became the sixth Tiger pitcher to throw a no-hitter when he did it against the Mariners Tuesday night. The Tigers have been having a god awful season so far, and this was a nice highlight for Detroit fans. Turnbull threw 117 pitches and allowed three men on base. He wrapped up the no-hitter with a strikeout, and lead the Tigers to a 5-0 win over Seattle.club937.com