Suitland Man Arrested in Waldorf After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Vehicles, Caught with Loaded Gun

Waldorf, MD- On May 13 at 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1014 St. Pauls Drive in Waldorf for the report of a male in dark clothing pulling on the door handles of several cars parked in the neighborhood.

The first officer on the scene located the subject and recovered a loaded handgun the man had in his waistband. A check revealed the suspect had an open warrant. Further, officers recovered property that was stolen from several vehicles nearby and later linked him to a theft that occurred on a different day.

Bernard Raymon Butler, 37, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with theft, destruction of property, and illegal possession of a firearm – he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Butler was released on May 17 on a $20,000 bond. Officer C. Stine is investigating.

