Maryland Crime & Safety

Suitland Man Arrested in Waldorf After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Vehicles, Caught with Loaded Gun

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 hour ago
Waldorf, MD- On May 13 at 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1014 St. Pauls Drive in Waldorf for the report of a male in dark clothing pulling on the door handles of several cars parked in the neighborhood.

The first officer on the scene located the subject and recovered a loaded handgun the man had in his waistband. A check revealed the suspect had an open warrant. Further, officers recovered property that was stolen from several vehicles nearby and later linked him to a theft that occurred on a different day.

Bernard Raymon Butler, 37, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with theft, destruction of property, and illegal possession of a firearm – he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Butler was released on May 17 on a $20,000 bond. Officer C. Stine is investigating.

The post Suitland Man Arrested in Waldorf After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Vehicles, Caught with Loaded Gun appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn't post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
