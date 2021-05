A Roosevelt native blues singer has advanced to the Top 8 on the NBC hit show The Voice. Jordan Matthew Young had already enjoyed a solid career as a performing musician, reportedly performing 200 shows a year before the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now based out of Austin, Texas and has shared the stage with big performers including ZZ Top and the Kyle Gass Band. Young was one of the early performers selected to join the competition this spring and out of the 3 coaches that wanted him, Young chose to be mentored by country music star Blake Shelton. Matthew’s time on the Voice appeared to be over but thankfully Shelton chose to use his “Save” to keep him in the competition. Tune in to NBC’s The Voice to see this Roosevelt native compete in the Top 8. You can also check out Young’s music on www.jordanmatthewyoung.com.