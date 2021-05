Homes are selling faster than ever before, and at the same time finding a new one to live in has become such an arduous task that some sellers are facing big problems. With existing home inventories super tight and competition among buyers for the few homes that are listed for sale, many have struggled to buy a new home before they leave the one they’re selling. As a result, some have had to look at other options such as short-term rentals or leaseback options, while others are declining offers until they can find a place to replace theirs.