USDA Announces Cooperative Agreements for Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction
LINCOLN, Nebraska – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the availability of up to $2 million for local governments to host Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction (CCFWR) pilot projects for fiscal year 2021. The cooperative agreements support projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction plans, and they are part of USDA’s broader efforts to support urban agriculture.ruralradio.com