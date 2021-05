2021 has been a HUGE year so far at the Disney Parks. lots of unexpected things, tons of new merchandise and snacks, and many changes to the parks in general. And besides all that, 2021 has been FILLED with big Disney announcements. Today we’re giving you a refresh on all of the biggest Disney news so far this year! (Or, we’re catching you up if you’ve been living under a rock or trekking through the wilderness for four months.)