What you need to know about drought, water, and fire danger in the Coachella Valley

By Taban Sharifi
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 hours ago
AFP via Getty Images

Riverside County is in severe to extreme drought conditions. Strong winds and dry conditions elevate fire danger. Through Thursday, A First Alert Weather Alert Day is in effect for strong winds that will keep fire danger elevated.

Desert Water Agency shared information Wednesday about drought conditions in California and the Coachella Valley. They described how the agency is preparing.

"California has experienced an extremely dry winter with low snowpack and little rainfall. As a result, a drought emergency has been declared in 41 California counties. Riverside County isn’t among them," said officials with Desert Water Agency.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will explain these findings and the key points you need to know as a Coachella Valley resident. Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. on KESQ.

