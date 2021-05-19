newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Retailer results so far show are going out, spending

By Glenn Schroeder
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFCuf_0a4dbW2g00

At Walmart, sales of teeth whitener are popping as customers take their masks off. So are travel items. Macy’s says that special occasion dressing like prom dresses are on the upswing as well as luggage, men’s tailored clothing, and dressy sandals.

Shoppers, newly vaccinated, are emerging from their homes and going out again, and that, along with government stimulus payments, is helping to boost fiscal first-quarter results for major retailers Walmart and Macy’s. They were among the first to release figures that covered the spring period. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, boosted its annual earnings-per-share outlook, while Macy’s surprisingly swung back into the profit column and it boosted its guidance for all of 2021.

“Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. “In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop.”

Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s, told analysts on the earnings call Tuesday that shoppers feel more emboldened to shop.

“Clearly our customer is ready to get on with life,” Gennette said. “We don’t see this as a short-term pop.”

Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement chain, also delivered stellar results on Tuesday, showing that an overcharged housing market continues to keep aisles full. The Atlanta-based company reported sales that blew past Wall Street expectations.

The overall strong results are a good omen for other major retailers who are slated to report their results in the next few days. During the height of the pandemic-induced lockdowns, Walmart and Home Depot were allowed to stay open, while non-essential retailers like Macy’s were forced to temporarily close, dealing a devastating blow to business. That helped increase the dominance of big box chains.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Walmart Ceo#Home Depot#Strong Earnings#Market Expectations#Show Business#Fiscal Stimulus#Major Retailers Walmart#Shoppers#Profit#Non Essential Retailers#Customers#Clothing#Travel Items#Figures#Aisles#Outlook#Dressy Sandals#Wall Street Expectations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Macy's
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
Related
Retailretaildive.com

5 signs that retail is going to be OK

Last year was a challenge like no other for the retail industry. COVID-19 upended people's existence worldwide, threatening human life and undermining the global economy. Job and wage losses took a toll. Even those able to stay healthy and financially secure have faced disruptions to daily life, upsetting work, school and other routines.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Walmart Is Getting Rid Of This In-Store Feature

Getting grocery items safely was a huge concern for shoppers and chains when the pandemic started — and curbside pickup rose to the challenge, spelling bad news for other services. The gigantic, orange automated pickup towers in over 1,500 Walmart locations were convenient pre-pandemic and when lockdown orders began, but now the chain is getting rid of them.
Governmentconstructiondive.com

Macy's reveals revitalization plan for NYC flagship store

Macy's may be rethinking its overall store strategy, but on Monday the company revealed plans regarding the renewal of its flagship location at Herald Square in New York City, according to Retail Dive. The project involves a $235 million private investment in the neighborhood surrounding the store, including Herald Square's...
RetailWKYT 27

Which stores require masks? Which don’t?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Major retailers are taking different approaches to the latest mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Wisconsin Healthnbc15.com

Walmart drops mask mandate for customers, employees (but not in Dane Co.)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Walmart will no longer require customers and employees to wear face masks in its stores – provided they are fully vaccinated. The company announced the new policy in a statement late Friday afternoon, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance to indicate those who have gone two weeks since completing their vaccine series – and are thus considered “fully vaccinated” – can forgo masks in most cases.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Lowe's Earnings: 3 Things to Watch

Investors have some high expectations heading into Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) first-quarter earnings report in a few days. The retailer likely enjoyed continued record sales growth in early 2021 after a record 2020. Several big trends are working in its favor, including surging demand for home improvement projects and rising prices for products like lumber.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Target Is Offering This Perk to Vaccinated Customers

Almost all CVS Target locations across the country are offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and now the retailer is giving shot recipients a special perk. Guests and team members get a $5 Target coupon when they receive a CVS Target vaccine. "Visit CVS.com to check availability and schedule your COVID-19 vaccine...
NFLCNET

Pokemon trading cards removed from Target, Walmart shelves

Pokemon trading cards are worth more now than ever before. Thanks to this rise in popularity in trading cards across the board, there's also been a rise in collectors acting badly leading to stores taking action. Customers visiting Walmart and Target stores this past week saw signs saying NFL, MLB,...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
ShoppingPosted by
WRAL News

Kohl's clearance is now up to 80% off

* This post contains affiliate links and we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase. Kohl's Clearance is now up to 80% off including clothing, winter accessories, shoes, bedding, bath, toys, décor, candles, holiday clearance and more!. See all the clearance at Kohls.com HERE. Coupons & Kohl's...
Shoppingdealnews

How to Shop a Target Patio Furniture Sale

Furnishing your backyard with comfy patio sets ensures that you can spend long hours outside relaxing and entertaining. It's not all about furniture either — other items let you round out your oasis and create a laid-back atmosphere you can enjoy year-round. However, you don't want to have to spend a fortune outfitting the area — and that's where Target comes in.
Minnesota LifestylePioneer Press

Oakdale’s no-pay store liberates shoppers from wallet worries

The state’s first store to give away donated food is opening Tuesday in Oakdale. The store, called Today’s Harvest, will be stocked with fruits, vegetables, meat, deli items and bakery goods – and any other food donated from grocery stores. The store is sponsored by the Christian Cupboard Emergency Food...
Home & Gardenrealtor.com

9 Great Places To Buy (or Find) Used Patio Furniture

Maybe you spent all the pandemic making your backyard an oasis, with lush landscaping and even a victory garden. What’s missing: some comfortable patio furniture to truly enjoy it. “Spring and summer always brings people outside, which sparks their interest in looking for outdoor furniture,” says Serena Appiah, owner of...