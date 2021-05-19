RED DOG FARM ANNOUNCES PUBLIC PHASE OF $1.5 MILLION CAPITAL CAMPAIGN

STOKESDALE, NC, (May 19, 2021) – Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network (RDF) is pleased to announce the public phase of its Farm to Family capital campaign to enhance its new 21-acre farm property. The farm will serve as home to RDF and its programs and initiatives, as well as acting as an intake facility for animals before they are placed in their foster homes. To date, RDF has raised over $900,000, more than 60 percent of its $1.5 million capital campaign goal.