Charles County Government announces the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission program that will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program is a temporary benefit program that provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The program also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the home meets at least one of the criteria below:

• Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or the FCC’s Lifeline program;

• Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

• Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

For more information on the application process or to apply, visit https://getemergencybroadband.org/ .

For more Information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, visit https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit . For Charles County Broadband efforts, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/our-county/rural-broadband-in-charles-county .

The post Charles County Government announces the Emergency Broadband Benefit appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .