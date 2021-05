Sunday is the beginning of the end for FX’s groundbreaking series Pose, the story of the fierce house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture. The first episode of the final season premieres with a time jump, and several surprises. Among them, the House of Evangelista hasn’t walked the ballroom in quite a while, and Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), the heart and soul of the series, has let her children grow up and out of the house and is working as a nurse’s aide at Roosevelt Hospital. She also has a doctor boyfriend, Christopher (Jeremy Pope).