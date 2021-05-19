newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

NHPR Talks Police Reform Legislation Friday at 9 a.m. on Roundup

After statewide protests against police brutality and systemic racism last summer, the state legislature took up several bills on law enforcement reform, including funding for body cameras, better data collection, and publicizing information about officer misconduct. Friday, May 21, on the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup, we check in on the progress of police reform legislation, as well as other news stories from this week, including changes to unemployment insurance benefits. Join us, Friday morning live at 9, on NHPR. The call-in number is 800-892-6477 or exchange@nhpr.org. People can email or call Friday from 9-10 a.m. with questions or comments.

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

