newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Nebraska Legislature Approves Pretrial DUI Sobriety Program

ruralradio.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraskans awaiting trial for driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs may enroll in an alternative diversion program under a bill passed by lawmakers today. LB271 authorizes county-level 24/7 sobriety programs created by the sheriff or a designated entity in which those awaiting trial can join a voluntary 24/7 sobriety program as a condition of bail and submit to twice-daily sobriety testing or use of a continuous alcohol monitoring device.

ruralradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Sobriety#Drugs#Dui#Trial Court#Lawmakers#Nebraskans#Court Approval#Alcohol#Bail#Permit#Driving#Program Participants#Sanction#Sen Adam Morfeld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
marijuanamoment.net

Nebraska Medical Marijuana Bill Will Go Before Full Legislature This Week

The Nebraska legislature is taking up a bill to legalize medical marijuana this week—the latest in a string of conservative states to consider the reform move recently. Sen. Anna Wishart (D), sponsor of the legislation, announced that it will “be debated by the full legislature” on Wednesday. This comes four...
Nebraska GovernmentOmaha.com

Nebraska Legislature's redistricting committee establishes ground rules

The Legislature's redistricting committee has embarked on its challenging journey with a couple of votes that crossed party lines. Although Nebraska's unique one-house Legislature is nonpartisan, the task of congressional and legislative redistricting that occurs every 10 years following the federal census inevitably turns partisan — and often bitter. But...
Nebraska GovernmentGrand Island Independent

Nebraska Legislature honors Ashworth for safety efforts

Debra Ashworth of Grand Island has been recognized by the Nebraska Legislature for her volunteerism and community education efforts with Operation Lifesaver. Legislative Resolution 108 was introduced April 27 by state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island and signed by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, the Legislature’s president, on May 5.
Omaha.com

Nebraska Legislature advances bill phasing out taxes on Social Security

LINCOLN — Nebraska would phase out state taxes on Social Security checks over 10 years under a bill sent to final-round consideration on Tuesday. Legislative Bill 64, when fully implemented, would provide about a $1,000 yearly tax break on the average Social Security benefit in Nebraska, which is about $18,400 a year.
U.S. PoliticsNorfolk Daily News

No unity in testimony on Nebraska Legislature's resolution alleging federal overreach

A legislative firebrand on Thursday called for Nebraska lawmakers to "maintain and defend" the U.S. and state Constitutions against federal "abuse of power." Toward that end, State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte urged the Executive Board to send Legislative Resolution 107 to the full Legislature. He introduced the nonbinding resolution, which was co-signed by 30 other senators and details alleged abuses in several areas, including gun rights and religious liberty.
Congress & Courtskjan.com

Legislature approves bill setting penalty for fatal accidents caused by excessive speed

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa House and Senate have unanimously voted to create a new crime for driving at an excessive speed and causing someone else’s death. Representative Jon Thorup of Knoxville, is a state trooper. “This bill increases the penalty for speeding 25 miles per hour or more in cases where such speeding results in the death of a human being,” Thorup said. “The penalty would become a Class C felony.”
Politicshometowndailynewsarchives.com

Gas Tax Hike Approved by Mo Legislature Sent to Governor Parson

A bill which could up the gas tax in Missouri has been moved to Governor Mike Parson’s desk; this comes after deliberation and a vote by the state’s House. According to an Ozarks First report, the House voted in favor of raising “the tax by 2.5 cents per gallon annually over five years, starting later this year.” Currently, Missouri’s gas tax places at the third lowest in the United States. It is at 17-cents.
themissouritimes.com

Legislature approves Second Amendment Preservation Act

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With an hour left in session, the Missouri House gave final approval to a controversial bill proponents say would protect the Second Amendment rights of Missourians. The House voted 111-42 to finally pass HB 85, legislation from Rep. Jered Taylor that would allow state gun laws...
Idaho GovernmentPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Legislature approves funding for major highway projects

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's rapid population growth puts a strain on many facets of life. That includes public services like fire and police, the housing market, schools, and of course, our roads. Mmore people means more cars and trucks on our roads and bridges. That means more maintenance to do, more wear and tear to repair and the need to expand to handle the traffic. The fix? Construction. And that takes money.
GovernmentTimes Union

Letter: Legislature must approve work zone speed camera legislation

Over the years, Civil Service Employees Association has lost dozens of members whose lives were cut short because of work zone crashes. Tragedy again struck the CSEA family recently when two members from one of our state Department of Transportation work crews were injured in a work zone crash in Malta, including one who is in serious condition. That was the third work zone incident that week alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with these members and their loved ones.
Nebraska Trafficcriminaldefensene.com

How Much Does a DUI Cost in Nebraska?

Nebraska law, it is illegal to operate or be in the “actual physical control” of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The blood alcohol limit for a driver is .08%. A DUI charge can have serious adverse consequences, including an increase in insurance rates, disqualification from certain jobs, or losing your driver license. As a result, a lot is at stake with a DUI conviction. You need a DUI attorney that is committed to your defense.
governing.com

Iowa Legislature Approves Bill Banning Diversity Training, Curriculum

(TNS) — The Iowa House gave final approval Thursday to controversial legislation that would ban teaching certain concepts as part of diversity training and school curricula to address parent complaints of "indoctrination" of students. Along with sending House File 802 to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature, the House approved...
Nebraska GovernmentOmaha.com

Plan to replace all taxes with consumption tax falls short in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — State lawmakers balked Wednesday at a proposal to scrap Nebraska’s existing taxes and replace them with a first-in-the-nation consumption tax. Legislative Resolution 11CA, introduced by State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, fell two votes short after the first round of debate. The proposed constitutional amendment got 23 votes in support but needed 25 to advance. Nineteen senators voted against the measure, five abstained and two were absent.
921news.com

Legislature Gives Final Approval to FY 2022 State Operating Budget

Dear Citizens: Members of the House and Senate have wrapped up work on the Fiscal Year 2022 State Operating Budget. The spending plan continues to support state operations and programs that will help lead Missouri out of the pandemic. In total, the budget contains $35.6 billion of state and federal spending authority. The appropriations bills that make up the spending plan will now head to the governor’s office for his consideration.