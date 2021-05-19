Nebraska Legislature Approves Pretrial DUI Sobriety Program
Nebraskans awaiting trial for driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs may enroll in an alternative diversion program under a bill passed by lawmakers today. LB271 authorizes county-level 24/7 sobriety programs created by the sheriff or a designated entity in which those awaiting trial can join a voluntary 24/7 sobriety program as a condition of bail and submit to twice-daily sobriety testing or use of a continuous alcohol monitoring device.ruralradio.com