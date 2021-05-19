What is Positive Media Psychology?

Positive Media Psychology applies the theories and research from positive psychology to media and technology. Whether I’m working with interactive media, entertainment experiences, marketing content, social media, mobile devices or the news, a positive media psychology paradigm shifts the perspective away from looking for what’s wrong toward how mediated experiences can make lives and society better. In this brief presentation, I will discuss how media and technology can contribute to positive emotions, such as happiness and empathy; what technologies are used to support optimal engagement and mindfulness and how even marketing can be used to encourage the development of values and strengths such as resilience and self-efficacy. There are limitless opportunities when we start with questions like “How do people benefit?” “How can we make it better? Learn about our programs here: https://www.fielding.edu/our-programs/