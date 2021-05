The Lakers had a thrilling win last night, beating the Knicks in overtime on a game winning THT 3-pointer on their final offensive possession and then getting a great defensive stop on the Knicks final chance. The Lakers needed a last second put-back from Wes Matthews to even force OT, and this after nearly 48 minutes of a back and forth, old-school 90’s style of a game that featured hard nosed defense and, particularly in the 2nd half, some spotty shotmaking. That said, the Lakers don’t have much time to celebrate that win with the Rockets coming into town tonight.