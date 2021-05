The first half of May 2021 was the 5th coldest and 9th driest first half of May in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole. Precipitation has largely failed to materialize in the worst drought-stricken areas of the Dakotas, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, and much of Michigan. While the dry weather has allowed planting progress to continue unimpeded, with planting as of the week-ending May 9th being 67% complete across the main corn-producing states which is ahead of both last year and the 5-year average, dry conditions will become a greater issue as the crop enters critical stages of development.