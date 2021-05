WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — One Wilkes-Barre resident has taken to Facebook in hopes of tracking down the individual in this surveillance video. "My husband and I have owned and lived in our home for 42 years-what is unbelievable is we have a light on our porch and our porch is like daylight 24/7. We even have a sign on the porch stating that you are on camera," the resident shared with FOX56.