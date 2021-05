Google will follow in the footsteps of Apple and is set to introduce privacy information requirements for developers that publish apps in its Play Store. The company said in a blog post that developers will need to state what data is collected and stored, such as location, contacts, name, email address, and types of files stored; how the data is used, such as whether it changes app functionality or personalisation; which security practices, such as encryption, the app uses; and if the app follows Google's families policy.