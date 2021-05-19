newsbreak-logo
Mouse Rat, Chris Pratt band from ‘Parks and Recreation,’ to release full-length album

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — If you’ve been missing Mouse Rat’s ballad to miniature horse Li’l Sebastian, “5,000 Candles in the Wind,” you’re in luck: the band is releasing a real-life record.

Titled “The Awesome Album,” the band is led by Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer and the record will feature many other fake songs performed or mentioned in “Parks and Recreation.”

The album will be released in part by Entertainment 720, the fictional company created by Aziz Ansari’s character Tom Haverford. Variety reports featured artists on the record will include Duke Silver, the smooth jazz playing alter-ego of Nick Offerman’s character Ron Swanson, and Land Ho!, the show’s famed Pawnee rock band led by Scott Tanner (Jeff Tweedy).

The album’s tracklist includes “5,000 Candles in the Wind”; “The Pit,” which is an ode to Pawnee’s giant sinkhole; and “Catch Your Dream” featuring Duke Silver.

“Parks and Recreation” aired on NBC from 2009 to 2015 for seven seasons. A special reunion episode aired on April 30, 2020.

