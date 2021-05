Howdy market watchers. The corn is planted, beans and milo are getting in the ground and sesame is about to get started as soil temps rise to needed levels. Bring on the rain. We will see what materializes, but there are chances of precipitation in the southern plains every day over the next week. Deepening shades of yellow and red continue to spread on the drought monitor, so this is welcome news. The situation in the High Plains and out west is especially dire with extreme and exceptional drought covering many states from border to border.