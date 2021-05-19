VIDEO: REYNA – “Quarantine Baby”

Beloved electronic pop duo REYNA have a new single and video out that themes around love during the pandemic. Both Vic and Gab are shown talking on the phone, expressing how much they miss a significant other. They’re spending time drinking too much and not sleeping enough, feeling like they need to be saved. Staring at the fridge for an hour does get old after a while. As the quarantine is on home stretch, REYNA deliver a sweet dream pop tune that touches on the loneliness of keeping yourself occupied without the person you wish you were with.