My daughter may end up having the distinction of being born in one of the slowest times ever for births. Only 3.6 million babies were born last year, according to the CDC, and December in particular looks like the trough, with births down 8% year-on-year. It appears that the pandemic accelerated the fertility drop that's been underway for decades--fewer babies were born last year than in 1979, when the population was 225 million people versus about 330 million today.