Mexico, NY

Mexico CSD Voters Approve $59.6M Budget For '21-22

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters from the Mexico Academy and Central School District approved the 2021-22 budget proposition, officials announced Tuesday after tabulating the final results. MACS constituents passed the budget proposition 406-184, approving a $59.6 million 2021-22 expenditure plan with a roughly 3.48% overall increase from its current budget. “I sincerely want to...

City
Mexico, NY
