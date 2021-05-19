newsbreak-logo
Michigan GOP bill would require Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to notify lawmakers if she's leaving state

By Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
msn.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would need to notify legislative leaders when leaving the state if a new GOP bill – with clear political motivations – becomes law. The measure, proposed by Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, comes as Republicans ridicule Whitmer over a controversial trip to Florida to visit her ailing father. Critics blasted the trip, arguing it was hypocritical given state travel advice during a pandemic, and asked the governor to give more details about her travel.

