Michigan GOP bill would require Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to notify lawmakers if she's leaving state
DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would need to notify legislative leaders when leaving the state if a new GOP bill – with clear political motivations – becomes law. The measure, proposed by Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, comes as Republicans ridicule Whitmer over a controversial trip to Florida to visit her ailing father. Critics blasted the trip, arguing it was hypocritical given state travel advice during a pandemic, and asked the governor to give more details about her travel.www.msn.com