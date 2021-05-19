newsbreak-logo
Nebraska Business

Kearney businesses plant new roots in downtown area

By Alissa Harrington
KSNB Local4
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Whether it’s needing a fresh location or just a young and vibrant area, some Kearney businesses are looking to The Bricks to plant roots. Contour Med + Aesthetics is one of the newest businesses downtown on the bricks. Having moved in just this past February, owner Rylee Horsley said it’s more than just the location of being downtown that she loves, but the support from other businesses within the downtown area that’s also special.

