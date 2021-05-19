The Spooky Thriller Flop That's Getting A Second Chance On Netflix
It's not easy to plan a family movie night around a horror film, but the latest spooky thriller heating up the Top 10 chart on Netflix is perfect for co-viewing with scary movie-loving tweens and teens. The movie is "The Strange House," an Austrian import that didn't garner much praise upon its initial release in 2020. In fact, the movie doesn't even have enough critic ratings to garner a Rotten Tomatoes score — but don't let that deter you from checking this one out.www.looper.com