Al Gore leads new push to educate corporate leaders on climate change

By David Knowles
msn.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Vice President Al Gore is leading a new effort to educate corporate board members on the urgency of the climate crisis. Gore’s organization the Climate Reality Project has begun training hundreds of corporate board members in Europe, Latin America and the U.S. to become more “climate literate,” according to a press release from WeDontHaveTime.org, which partners with the group the former vice president founded.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
