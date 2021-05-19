Al Gore leads new push to educate corporate leaders on climate change

Derek Ridgley, Nederland. The Biden Administration hosted a virtual climate summit with participants from 40 ‘major economy’ countries that together account for 80% of global GDP and greenhouse gas emissions. President Biden used the summit to unveil a new target that calls for cutting U.S. emissions 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030 (emissions data from 2005 is the baseline used for IPCC targets under the Paris Accords). In 2019, U.S. emissions were 13% below 2005 levels. Emissions last year were projected to be down 21% from that 2005 baseline, due in part to the impact of Covid. Climate Czar John Kerry and his globe trotting diplomats have been talking up U.S. leadership and encouraging other countries to decarbonize faster, only to discover a rude truth: America now suffers from a sizable trust deficit with the rest of the world. This is understandable, our commitment to reducing emissions reverses like a yo-yo with every shift in White House control. That cycle is unlikely to end soon, but perhaps the way we frame the issue is part of the problem. One way to dramatically slow the polarity pendulum is by changing the way climate policies are framed.