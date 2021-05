4.5 billion years ago, when the Solar System was still forming, particles from our Sun's solar wind probably got caught up in the core of Earth as it assembled from space rubble. That's the conclusion scientists have drawn after analysing an iron meteorite and finding an excess of noble gases with isotope ratios consistent with solar wind. Since iron meteorites are thought to be analogous to planetary core formation, this suggests similar abundances ought to have been included in Earth's core. The meteorite, named Washington County for the place it was found back in 1927, is a rare one. Of all the...